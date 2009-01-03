$46 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Pacific Beach

California Lottery officials confirmed that a Mega Millions ticket worth $46 million was sold by a Pacific Beach 7-Eleven store last week.

The winning ticket had the numbers 2, 11, 19, 21, and 34, as well Mega number 38.

It was sold at the 7-Eleven outlet at Cass and Beryl streets in the beach community.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 175,711,536, according to the Mega Millions Web site.

California Lottery officials said the winner should sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, and contact a Lottery office Monday or later.

Two tickets -- one each sold in Georgia and Michigan -- had five numbers, but didn't have the Mega number and are each worth $250,000.

The drawing was the sixth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. A ticket sold in Ohio for the Dec. 12 draw had all six numbers and was worth $207 million.

Besides California, the Mega Millions game is played in Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

California Lottery officials reminded the public that borrowing money to play the lottery, spending above a person's budget or using money intended for other purposes can ultimately lead to significant problems for players and their families.

The jackpot for Tuesday's draw will be $12 million.

People with gambling problems or knowing individuals with gambling problems are advised to call the Problem Gambling Help Line, (800) GAMBLER.

