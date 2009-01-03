Search for Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Search for Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Posted: Updated:
Police in National City are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian Friday evening.

The victim, a Hispanic man in his 80s, was struck on Highland Avenue near Sixth Street just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses described the SUV that struck him as a dark blue or green Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information is asked to call National City police at (619) 336-4411.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.