High-Speed Chase Ends in Arrest in Lakeside

A man is in police custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase in Alpine.

It started when police spotted a stolen vehicle in the Viejas parking lot.

When the suspect got into the car, an officer tried to stop him, but he sped off. He led police down westbound Interstate 8, hitting speeds of up to 90 miles an hour.

The suspect finally stopped in a Lakeside neighborhood and took off on foot, but officers were able to catch him.

