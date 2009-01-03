Body Found in Burning Car in Shopping Mall Lot

A sheriff's lieutenant confirmed that the body of a man was found Saturday in a burned car at a strip mall.

The fire was reported at 1 a.m. in a 2006 Toyota at 8415 Paradise Valley Road near Worthington Street, said sheriff's Lt. William Donahue.

Deputies found the vehicle fully ablaze and broke a window, but could not tell if anyone was inside until the fire was put out, Donahue said.

The body is believed to be that of a 51-year-old man who lived in Spring Valley, based on car registration information, but his identity has not been confirmed, according to an investigator with the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

