Hit-and-Run Victim Identified as Chula Vista Resident

Authorities identified the pedestrian struck and killed in National City as a 79-year-old Chula Vista resident.

Ventura Ortiz Madragal was struck by an SUV around 7:30 p.m. Friday while crossing in the 600 block of Highland Avenuet, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Madragal died at the scene.

A National City police dispatcher said the driver of the light-colored SUV kept going and remained at large.

