Authorities Investigating Rancho San Diego House Fire

San Diego fire officials are investigating a house fire that broke out in Rancho San Diego Saturday evening.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Hidden Mesa Road.

The San Miguel Fire District said three people inside the house had just finished watching the Chargers game when they saw smoke coming out of a bedroom.

Everyone was able to get out safely, but the house was completely destroyed.

