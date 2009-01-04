Mayor Sanders Wins Tasty Bet With Chargers Win - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mayor Sanders Wins Tasty Bet With Chargers Win

Posted: Updated:
A tradition continued as Mayor Jerry Sanders and Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard made a tasty bet before the Chargers-Colts game.

Instead of sending Mayor Ballard a Rubio's fish taco, the Indianapolis Mayor will be sending Mayor Sanders a shrimp cocktail from Saint Elmo's Steakhouse in Indianapolis.

The two mayors made the friendly wager earlier this week.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.