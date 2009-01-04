Search for Suspects in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Officials said a pregnant woman died early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 5 and, despite extensive efforts by the California Highway Patrol and medical personnel, her premature baby did not survive.

The incident occurred about 1 a.m. on the 5 Freeway just north of Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach, shutting down several lanes, according to a CHP dispatcher.

Emergency personnel at the scene and at Children's Hospital tried, but failed, to save the woman's premature baby.

All lanes were reopened at 4:55 a.m.

Information on the cause of the crash and the other parties involved, if any, was expected to be released later today, CHP officers said.

