Eagles Fly Past Vikings with 26-14 Playoff Victory

All but forgotten as a postseason contender just one month earlier, Andy Reid, Donovan McNabb and the Philadelphia Eagles have a playoff win.

Next up: the Super Bowl champions.

Brian Westbrook caught a short pass out of the backfield and zigzagged through the Minnesota defense for a devastating 71-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and the Eagles spoiled the Vikings' first home playoff game in eight years with a 26-14 victory Sunday.

Asante Samuel's 44-yard interception return of Tarvaris Jackson's errant pass in the second quarter set a tone for the kind of game most Vikings fans feared from the unpolished quarterback.

