Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Turns Himself In

Authorities said the driver alleged to have caused a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child on Interstate 5 was in custody after turning himself in.

John Francis Sudac, 27, of Carlsbad faces gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other charges in connection with the crash, which occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Sudac allegedly drove a speeding Nissan Altima that clipped the back of a Ford Explorer just north of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, killing Yine Gonzalez, 24, of Tijuana.

Gonzalez, who was six months pregnant, was partially ejected as the SUV rolled several times, CHP Officer Mark Latulippe said.

He said Gonzalez died of her injuries at a hospital and her fetus could not be saved. Her husband, 5-year-old daughter and two relatives were treated for minor injuries.

Latulippe said Sudac and a male passenger ran from the wrecked car but Sudac turned himself in to authorities Sunday night. The male passenger remained at large Monday morning.

A passing motorist in a station wagon stole Gonzalez' purse after it dropped onto the freeway as the SUV rolled over. A witness told The San Diego Union-Tribune that a woman in a dark Subaru wagon "got out and snatched the woman's purse."

"It's just disgusting. I couldn't believe it," the witness said.

The CHP asked anyone with information on the crash or the theft to call (858) 637-3800.

