Authorities Investigating Lakeside Apartment Fire

Fire officials reported that firefighters put out a small apartment fire in Lakeside early Monday.The non-injury blaze at a complex at 12705 Laurel Street, near Ashwood Street, was reported at 11:36 p.m. Sunday, according to a Heartland fire dispatcher. It was extinguished shortly after midnight, she said.

Damages were contained to a single apartment unit, according to the dispatcher. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

