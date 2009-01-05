Authorities Investigating Lakeside Apartment Fire - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Authorities Investigating Lakeside Apartment Fire

Posted: Updated:
Fire officials reported that firefighters put out a small apartment fire in Lakeside early Monday.

The non-injury blaze at a complex at 12705 Laurel Street, near Ashwood Street, was reported at 11:36 p.m. Sunday, according to a Heartland fire dispatcher. It was extinguished shortly after midnight, she said.

Damages were contained to a single apartment unit, according to the dispatcher. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.