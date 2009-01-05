Fatal Rollover Crash on Highway 52 in Kearny Mesa

A rollover crash on eastbound Highway 52 in Kearny Mesa resulted in the death of an El Cajon man Monday morning. Three others were seriously injured.

The crash occurred on Highway 52 near Convoy Street in Kearny Mesa around 1:44 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was identified as Yaser Sayah, 20, of El Cajon.

According to authorities, Sayah and two of the three others in the vehicle were ejected when it rolled over several times after traveling at a high rate of speed. Another passenger remained in the car after the crash.

The three other passengers were transported to local hospitals, where their conditions are not known.

Tests are being conducted to determine whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

