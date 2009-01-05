Fatalities Up, DUI Arrests Down Over New Year's Holiday Weekend

The Monday morning crash in Kearny Mesa, the Solana Beach hit-and-run and other accidents have made the holiday weekend a deadly one on local roads.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting six people were killed on San Diego County roads between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Monday.

That is an increase from four fatalities in the same period last year.

So far, police reported making 103 drunk-driving arrests, down from 122 last year.

