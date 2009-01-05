Expect Delays at San Ysidro Border Crossing This Week

Travelers heading for the border near San Ysidro this week had better expect delays.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents will be upgrading lanes and installing radio frequency identification technology.

The new measures are designed to improve border security and help process people coming across the border more efficiently.

One or two of the crossing's 24 lanes will be closed until the end of the month.

Border officials said travelers may wish to consider using the Otay Mesa port of entry.

To check for updated traffic information at both crossings: