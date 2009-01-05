Vehicles Set on Fire in Linda Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Vehicles Set on Fire in Linda Vista

Police reported that two vehicles may have been intentionally set on fire Monday in Linda Vista.

A 1995 Toyota and a 2001 Ford were found fully engulfed in flames shortly after 5 a.m. near Ulric and Burroughs streets, San Diego police said.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation was under way.

