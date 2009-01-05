Gas Prices Rose Slightly Over the Past Week

AAA and the Oil Price Information Service reported that the average price of a gallon gas in San Diego County rose to $1.877 Monday.

It is the sixth increase in the past seven days and 18th in the past 21.

The average price of a gallon of regular self-serve unleaded is 4.6 cents more than a week ago and 2.8 cents more than a month ago but $1.466 less than at this time last year and $2.753 less than the record high of $4.63 set on June 19.

A four-day streak of increasing prices ended with a decrease of two-tenths of a cent from Friday to Saturday. The average rose seven-tenths of a cent from Saturday to Sunday. The national average price for a gallon of self-serve unleaded regular gasoline rose 1.4 cents today to $1.672, 5.3 cents more than a week ago, but 7.9 cents less than a month ago, $1.432 less than this time last year and $2.442 less than the record high of $4.114 set July 17.

California's gasoline prices are typically higher than the national average and among the highest in the nation because of taxes and a longtime state law mandating a "boutique blend" of fuel to reduce polluting emissions, said Marie Montgomery, an Automobile Club of Southern California spokeswoman.

