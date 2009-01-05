Bolts Tame The Colts, Get Ready To Take On Steelers - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bolts Tame The Colts, Get Ready To Take On Steelers

Preparing for Pittsburgh... that's the Chargers' plan as they get ready for round two of the playoffs. After a thrilling overtime win over the Colts on Saturday, the Chargers face an even bigger challenge when they head to the Steel City on Sunday.

