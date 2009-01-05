Students Stranded When 75 School Buses Fail To Start

More than 50 school buses in the San Diego Unified School District were about an hour behind schedule this morning.

District officials said the buses sat idle over the winter break and developed mechanical problems because of the cold weather, a local news station reported.

About 21,000 of San Diego Unified's 132,000 students take the bus to school daily. Up to 300 of those 21,000 students were affected by today's delays, district officials said.

Parents with specific bus route numbers can call the district's transportation hotline at (858) 496-8460 for updates.

