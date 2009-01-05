Free Rubio's Charger Tacos - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Monday, January 5, 2009

Free Rubio's Charger Tacos

Celebrate the Chargers victory with a free fish taco!  All rubio's restaurants will offer free fish tacos to guest this Wednesday from 2:30pm until closing.  To get your free taco click on the link and print the coupon.  Go Chargers!
