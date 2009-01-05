Israel Pounds Gaza Targets, As World Leader Push For Truce

Associated Press - January 5, 2009 12:23 PM ET

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) - Israeli troops have been consolidating positions in Gaza today, seizing control of high-rise buildings and attacking houses, mosques and Hamas smuggling tunnels.

They have effectively sliced Gaza in half, after seizing the main highway. They've also taken sparsely populated areas in northern Gaza and dug in on the edges of Gaza City. The military says its forces are prepared for urban warfare if it's needed, having undergone training in a mock Arab city over the past two years.

Palestinian health officials put the known Palestinian death toll from the ground invasion at more than 80. They say at least 14 children have been killed in the latest actions. Gaza's biggest hospital says it's overwhelmed with casualties, with the wounded filling the hallways, and its morgue full.

The majority of confirmed deaths have been civilians, and that's fueling an international outcry. Meanwhile, European leaders are headed to Israel to push for a truce.

