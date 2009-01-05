Chargers' Bennett, Former Teammate Sued In Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man is suing San Diego Chargers running back Michael Bennett and a former Tampa Bay teammate, saying they attacked him at an International House of Pancakes.

Brian Gordon says Bennett, offensive lineman Anthony Davis and another man assaulted him in the restaurant parking lot in Tampa on Oct. 13.

Gordon's attorney says his client suffered skull and jaw fractures.

Gordon is also suing the restaurant chain, saying there wasn't adequate security.

Davis' attorney declined comment. It wasn't clear whether Bennett had a lawyer.

The Bucs released both players this season. Bennett is playing for San Diego, which faces Pittsburgh Sunday in the AFC divisional playoffs.

A spokesman for IHOP commented on restaurant security but not on Gordon's allegations.

