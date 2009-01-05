Car Plunges 200 Feet Down Torrey Pines Canyon

A man was hurt today when his car plunged off N. Torrey Pines Road 200 feet into a canyon, police said.

The crash occured at 2:10 p.m. in the 11200 block of N. Torrey Pines Road, about a mile north of the Torrey Pines golf course, San Diego police Detective Gary Hassen said.

The man told rescuers that his wife and brother were in the car with him, but no other victims could be found, Hassen said.

The detective said a police helicopter used an infrared search device in the canyon, but no other heat sources were spotted.

The victim was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital.

