One-On-One With San Diego's New Hero

LaDainian Tomlinson is one of the most popular Chargers, but after he was forced out of Saturday's game due to injury, another player took over the game. Darren Sproles scored the winning touchdown and accounted for 328 total yards against the Colts.

Darren Sproles is proof that nice guys do finish first. It just takes patience to get there.

Sproles touched the ball 35 times against Indianapolis Saturday, catching passes, running, returning kicks, picking up 328 all-purpose yards. The next day, his jersey sold out in seconds at the team's store.

"I feel pretty good, because when I first got there they didn't have my jersey in the store," Sproles said.

Even without his jersey on, Sproles is easy to pick out at practice. At just 5 feet 6 inches tall, he's by far the shortest guy on the field. Ironically, his nickname is Tank because he was 10 pounds at birth. It's a nickname that still fits today, because like a tank, Sproles is not easy to stop.

"The best thing about him, not that he's quick, fast, agile - tt's he's not going to do down with one guy," defensive lineman Luis Castillo said.

Maybe it's because Sproles has never been one to give up easily. Growing up with a speech impediment, he conquered it head on by earning a degree in speech pathology. In his second year as a pro, a broken ankle in preseason threatened to end his career, but Sproles would have none of that.

"It's your pride really. You have an injury like that, you have to work hard to get back to where you were at," Sproles said.

Which takes us to a fourth quarter fumble that almost cost the Chargers the game.

"It really hurt me at the time, but I had to come back," Sproles said.

And once again, come back he did.



