Firefighters Rescue Man Stuck On Tree

A man needed to be rescued after getting stuck while trimming a tree in La Mesa.

It happened in the 6300 block of Meadow Crest Drive around 3 p.m. Monday. The palm tree the man was rescued from was even higher than the electric poles in the area.

Firefighters came to the rescue with their ladder and brought the man down to safety.

He was not hurt.

