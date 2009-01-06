Early Morning Fire Breaks Out in Midway Apartment Building

Fire officials said one person suffered smoke inhalation Tuesday in an apartment fire in the Midway District.

The fire at an apartment complex at 4345 Mentone St. was reported at 4:38 a.m., according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to knock down the blaze, which was contained to one apartment unit, he said.

One person inside the apartment suffered smoke inhalation and was rushed to UCSD Medical Center, the dispatcher said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

