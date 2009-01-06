Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Heads to Court

A driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

John Sudac, 27, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday after turning himself into police on Sunday.

Officers said his car hit an SUV on the I-5 freeway in Solana Beach over the weekend, causing it to roll over.

The Tijuana resident died after she was thrown from the SUV.

Sudac faces manslaughter and DUI charges.

