Chargers' Sproles Happy for the Fans' Support

Like a bolt of lightning, Darren Sproles sparked the Chargers to victory over the Indianapolis Colts Saturday night.

Though he was the shortest player on the field, he shouldered most of the load for the Chargers.

Sproles says he never gives up and he is glad the fans appreciate his hard work.

An interesting fact about Sproles: his nickname is "Tank" because he weighed 10 pounds at birth.

