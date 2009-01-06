City's Audit Committee Has 3 New Members

Three public volunteers were chosen by the San Diego City Council to serve on a recently revamped five-person Audit Committee.

Selected to serve on the committee were Wade McKnight, who will serve a two-year term, Charles Sellers, who will serve a three-year term and Stephen Grant, whose term will expire in four years.

They were selected from a field of five finalists.

Each has at least 10 years of experience as a certified public accountant or as a certified internal auditor, or 10 years of other professional financial or legal experience in audit management.

McKnight is an audit partner at J.H. Cohn and has more than 25 years experience in public accounting.

Sellers is managing partner of Sellers & Company, a small accounting firm. He was formerly a senior manager at Ernst & Young in San Diego.

Grant is the Science Applications International Corp.'s manager of information technology for Sarbanes-Oxley Act compliance. He formerly was a senior consultant with Deloitte & Touche and Deloitte Consulting.

The Audit Committee is charged with scrutinizing the city's books and ensuring the accuracy of what is reported to Wall Street.

The committee was overhauled with the passage of Proposition C in June.

It was previously made up of only council members. The newly reformatted committee has three members from the public and two from the City Council. Councilman Kevin Faulconer is the committee's chair and Councilman Carl DeMaio is the other member from the City Council.

