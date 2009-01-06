Meeting in Chula Vista to Discuss Digital TV Transition

With only 43 days left until the transition to digital television, the federal program that hands out coupons for a converter box has run out of money.

Anyone who applies for the $40 will be placed on a waiting list, and many will not get their coupons in time for the transition on Feb. 17.

On Tuesday, a member of the FCC is scheduled to be in Chula Vista to discuss the transition and answer consumers' questions.

The meeting will be held at the Chula Vista Civic Center Branch Library at 365 F Street. The meeting begins at 4 p.m.

