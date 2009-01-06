Emerald Hills Drive-By Shooting Injures 2

Police reported that two men in their early 40s were hospitalized Tuesday morning following a drive-by shooting in Emerald Hills.

Their wounds are not life-threatening, according to police.

The shooting in the 5600 block of McHugh Street occurred around 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police Sgt. David Jennings.

Several men were sitting in an open garage when a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck pulled up, and a passenger opened fire using a small handgun, Jennings said.

Two men inside the garage were struck multiple times in their lower extremities, but both were likely to survive, Jennings said.