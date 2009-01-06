J.R. Smith Facing Traffic Charges From Fatal Crash

Associated Press - January 6, 2009 8:13 AM ET

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - Denver Nuggets guard J.R. Smith is due to appear in a New Jersey municipal court next week to face traffic summonses stemming from a car crash that killed a friend in 2007.

A Monmouth County grand jury in October declined to indict the New Jersey native on vehicular homicide charges that could have carried a jail term.

Police say Smith drove his SUV around a stopped car at a stop sign and into the path of an oncoming car in Millstone in June 2007. His friend, Andre Bell, was killed in the crash. Smith sprained his left shoulder.

The former star at Lakewood High School and St. Benedict's Prep in Newark is due in Millstone Municipal Court on Jan. 13.

Smith has since had two more speeding tickets and three license suspensions in New Jersey.

Information from: The Star-Ledger, http://www.nj.com/starledger

