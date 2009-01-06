Jack-Knifed Tractor Trailer Snarls Traffic Near Coronado Bridge

A crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer and three other vehicles wreaked havoc today on Interstate 5 near the Coronado Bay Bridge and sent one person to the hospital, authorities said.

A SigAlert was issued at 7:09 a.m., shortly after the big rig and three other vehicles blocked all four lanes of northbound I-5 approaching the bridge, the California Highway Patrol reported.

As of 8:10 a.m., all but one lane was reopened but the SigAlert remained in effect, according to the CHP.

Paramedics took one person to Kaiser Permanente Hospital in San Diego, a fire dispatcher said.

