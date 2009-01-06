Chula Vista Council To Discuss Possible Closure Of Nature Center - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chula Vista Council To Discuss Possible Closure Of Nature Center

The Chula Vista City Council is scheduled to meet today to discuss proposals to close a $3.9 million budget shortfall. One of those proposals includes shutting down the Chula Vista Nature Center.

The internationally recognized aquarium and zoo sits along the San Diego Bay and features endangered sea turtles, shorebirds, hawks, sharks, stingrays and jellyfish.

