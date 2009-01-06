Suspected Purse Thief In Hit & Run Case Released on Bail

A man accused of stealing a purse from a dying pregnant woman has been released from custody after posting $20,000 bail.

Witnesses say Struck was at the scene of the accident that killed 24-year-old Yeenay Gonzales Sunday night. Her car overturned in a hit-and-run.

Struck's car was not involved in the accident, but officers believe a female passenger in his car stole Gonzales' purse from near the wreckage. Struck now faces a grand-theft charge.



Struk talked to News 8 Tuesday night about the purse.

"Last I saw it it was on the I-5 where I had left it. We are both innocent we did not steal the purse I just wish the family well," said Struck.

A woman taken into custody with Struck Tuesday night was released. The CHP says she was not the passenger they were looking for.



The hit and run driver John Sudac turned himself in Sunday night and will be arraigned next week.

The CHP is still searching for Struck's female passenger and Sudac's male passenger. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at (858) 637-3800.