Two Hurt When Car And Ambulance Collide

Two people are hospitalized after an ambulance and a car collided in Chula Vista at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and C Street Tuesday night.

The drivers were trapped after the crash.

"They bring in specialized equipment to cut the cars up in a hurry so we can get the patients to the trauma center in what's called the golden hour, get them into the trauma center in less than an hour from the time of the accident," explained Jeff Peter the Battalion Chief of the Chula Vista Fire Department.

The condition of the injured drivers has not been released yet.

The ambulance was not transporting anyone at the time of the crash.