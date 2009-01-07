Test Story Chargers' Jackson Says He's Innocent Of DUI

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drunken driving.

Jackson failed sobriety tests shortly after 2 a.m. on state Route 52 in San Diego, said California Highway Patrol Officer Ray Scheidnes. He said he didn't know Jackson's blood alcohol level.

An officer stopped Jackson after spotting the player braking abruptly, speeding and weaving in a 2008 GMC Sierra, said Highway Patrol Officer Brad Baehr. Jackson was on probation for a previous DUI arrest, he said.

The player was taken to the San Diego County jail and released.

Chargers general manager A.J. Smith said he was aware of Jackson's "off-the-field issue."

"Obviously we're disappointed," Smith said. "We take these issues very seriously. Moving forward, we will monitor the situation and have no further comment."

Jackson, in a brief statement released through the team, said he didn't think charges would be filed against him.

"In the event they are, I look forward to clearing my name and proving my innocence," he said.

The Highway Patrol will submit the arrest report within "the next couple days" to the San Diego city attorney's office for possible misdemeanor prosecution, Baehr said.

Jackson just had the first 1,000-yard season of his career, for a team-high 1,098 yards and seven touchdowns. He became the first Chargers wide receiver to have 1,000 yards receiving since Curtis Conway in 2001.

Jackson caught 59 passes, second on the team behind Pro Bowl tight end Antonio Gates, but didn't catch any in Saturday's 23-17 overtime playoff win over Indianapolis. San Diego visits Pittsburgh for a playoff game Sunday.

The Chargers have had their share of off-field problems.

In 2006, there were six run-ins with the law by Chargers players, including linebacker Steve Foley's shooting by an off-duty Coronado police officer who suspected him of drunken driving, and another player who was arrested for investigation of DUI.

Besides the arrests, linebacker Shawne Merriman was suspended for four games for testing positive for steroids, and linebacker Stephen Cooper was suspended for the first four games of this season by the NFL after testing positive for a banned stimulant.

