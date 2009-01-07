Meyer: Utah, Texas, USC Should Fight To Be No. 1

Associated Press - January 7, 2009 11:03 AM ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Florida coach Urban Meyer believes Utah, Texas and Southern California should fight for their teams to be recognized as national champions.

Meyer said at a news conference Wednesday that Utah's Kyle Whittingham, Texas' Mack Brown and USC's Pete Carroll would be bad coaches if they didn't lobby to be ranked No. 1.

Carroll has proclaimed his Trojans the best in the country. Whittingham and Brown have made it clear they will vote their teams No. 1 in the coaches' poll regardless of what happens when the No. 1 Gators play No. 2 Oklahoma in the Bowl Championship Series national title game Thursday night.

Meyer did similar lobbying two years ago when he said his one-loss Gators should play in the BCS title game over Michigan.

Copyright 2008 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.