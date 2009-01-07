Dave & Buster's Shooting Suspects' Preliminary Hearing

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for two men accused in the shooting at Dave and Busters in November 2008.

Prosecutors say Ramon Javier and Everett Valdes shot three employees at the popular Mission Valley hang out, when the employees tried to break up a fight. Two security guards and an assistant manager were injured in the shooting.

Ramon Javier is being held on $400,000 bail and is charged with nine counts of attempted first degree murder.