Bicyclist Struck And Killed In Sabre Springs

An autopsy will be performed Wednesday on a bicyclist who was struck and killed in Sabre Springs.

The accident happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on northbound Sabre Springs Road near Morning Creek Drive.

Police say the 56-year-old cyclist was in the bike lane when he was hit by a car. The driver reportedly stopped and called 911.

The cyclist died at the scene. His name will be released after his family is notified.

