The Countdown Is On To The Digital TV Switch

There are just 42 days left until the switch to digital television. If you watch television using rabbit ears or a rooftop antenna, you need a converter box.

However, the government coupon program for those boxes has run out of money. Anybody who applies for a coupon Wednesday will be put on a waiting list.

The wait time is six weeks, meaning people who apply Wednesday won't get it until after the February 17 cutoff date.



A commissioner from the FCC was in San Diego Tuesday and admits there are problems.

"Just because right now there's a waiting list doesn't mean people shouldn't apply," said FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein. "This hasn't been the best organized effort I've ever seen the federal government undertake, let me put it that way. And people need to take it upon themselves to take responsibility to work through this process."

The commissioner also stopped in Chula Vista to get the word out about the transition.

The government expects the hardest hit will be the elderly, poor and those living in rural areas.

You can get more information about the switch to digital t-v by calling 1-888-DTV-2009 or click here.

