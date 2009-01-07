Escondido City Council Expected To Approve $3.2 Million Budget Cut

More than 30 workers were in jeopardy today of losing their jobs in Escondido under an emergency budget proposal that would also disband the city's SWAT team, a newspaper reported.

An emergency budget reduction proposal providing for $3.2 million in cuts was expected to be approved Wednesday by the Escondido City Council, The North County Times reported.

Once in place, the proposal would reduce the city's projected budget deficit for the current fiscal year from $6 million to $2.8 million, according to the newspaper.

The cuts, which would go in effect Feb. 1, would delay plans to increase Escondido Fire Department staffing and put a freeze on six Escondido Police Department positions, the Times reported. It would also disband the city's SWAT team.

A total of 32 city workers would also be laid off as a result of cuts to various library and recreation programs, according to the Times.

There was still a possibility those layoffs could be avoided if the city strikes a last-minute deal with a labor union representing Escondido employees, but Assistant City Manager Charlie Grimm told the Times that such a deal was unlikely.