People Displaced After SUV Crashes Into Church

A vehicle crashed into a Catholic church in Valencia Park today, damaging the building and leaving the driver with minor injuries, authorities said.

St. Rita's Catholic Church in the 5100 block of Churchward Street was empty at the time of the 9 a.m. crash, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher.

An off-duty fire chief witnessed the accident, the cause of which was under investigation, the dispatcher added.

The unidentified driver of the mid-sized vehicle was transported to nearby Paradise Valley Hospital.

City building inspectors were called to assess the structural safety of the building, the dispatcher said.