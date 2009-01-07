Pacific Beach Man Wins $47 Million Lotto Jackpot

A 24-year-old man from Pacific Beach won a $47 million Mega Millions jackpot, California Lottery officials announced today.

At a news conference in Kearny Mesa, Todd Mointz said he was "overwhelmed" by the win.

According to lottery officials, Mointz elected for the cash option, which will net him $32 million before taxes.

Mointz bought his ticket -- with the numbers 2, 11, 19, 21, 34 and Mega number 38 -- at the 7-Eleven at 4983 Cass St. in Pacific Beach. The retailer will receive a bonus of $230,000 for selling the winning ticket.

