Browns Get Mangini; Other Teams Looking

Eric Mangini didn't waste much time finding a job after being cut loose by the New York Jets, agreeing to a four-year deal Wednesday to coach the Cleveland Browns.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that Mangini will be introduced Thursday at a news conference at the team's headquarters in Berea, Ohio. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Mangini's contract has not been finalized.

The 37-year-old Mangini began his NFL career as a ballboy with the Browns in 1994 under then-coach Bill Belichick. Mangini was fired after going 23-25 and making the playoffs once in three seasons with the Jets, who stumbled down the stretch to lose four of their last five games and miss the playoffs after an 8-3 start.

His hiring was just one of several moves on the NFL coaching front Wednesday.

New Seattle Seahawks coach Jim Mora made his first big hire, tabbing Oakland Raiders assistant Greg Knapp to be his offensive coordinator, according to a person familiar with the decision who requested anonymity because Knapp had not yet signed a contract.

Knapp will be reunited with Mora, his former boss in Atlanta, and try to turn around a team that went 4-12 and missed the playoffs for the first time in six years.

The New Orleans Saints are looking for a new defensive coordinator after coach Sean Payton fired Gary Gibbs after three seasons on the job.

Gibbs joined the organization after a four-year stint as linebackers coach in Dallas, where he served with Payton from 2003-05. The Saints finished the season ranked 23rd in total defense, a severe collapse from a unit that ranked 11th in the NFL in Gibbs's first season.

While the Browns apparently got their man in Mangini, other teams are still in the market for a head coach.

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen has interviewed a half-dozen candidates to replace Mike Shanahan, after meeting with Minnesota Vikings assistant Leslie Frazier on Wednesday.

Bowlen had already met with defensive coordinators Steve Spagnuolo of the New York Giants and Raheem Morris of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and offensive coordinators Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys, Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots and Rick Dennison, Shanahan's longtime deputy in Denver.

Dolphins secondary coach Todd Bowles will visit with the Broncos on Thursday.

Jeff Jagodzinski was fired by Boston College on Wednesday, one day after interviewing for Mangini's old job with the Jets.

Athletic director Gene DeFilippo had warned Jagodzinski that his job would be in jeopardy if he went through with the interview. Jagodzinski met with the team Tuesday night.

Jets officials have also met with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, assistant head coach/offensive line coach Bill Callahan and Spagnuolo, and will fly to Arizona on Thursday to interview Cardinals offensive line coach Russ Grimm.

Indianapolis defensive coordinator Ron Meeks will meet with the Jets on Friday, and the team has received permission to speak with Baltimore defensive coordinator Rex Ryan.

One person who won't be going anywhere, at least for now, is former Kansas City Chiefs boss Carl Peterson, who resigned on Dec. 15 after a 20-year run with the team.

Peterson is good friends with Stephen M. Ross, who is buying the Dolphins, and there was speculation the 65-year-old executive would have a role in Miami. But Peterson told The Associated Press that he has "no plans to anything right now but rest."

© 2009 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.