Playoff Update: L.T. Confirms Torn Tendon In Groin

SAN DIEGO (AP) - LaDainian Tomlinson confirmed Wednesday that he has a torn tendon in his groin and listed himself as doubtful for the San Diego Chargers' playoff game at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

"It's definitely torn," Tomlinson said after sitting out Wednesday's practice. "I can't really elaborate on it because I don't want to give too much information away."

Tomlinson was hurt in a 52-21 rout against Denver in the regular-season finale on Dec. 28 that clinched the AFC West title. The team has listed him as having a strained groin.

Reports surfaced prior to Saturday's wild-card win against the Indianapolis Colts that Tomlinson has a detached tendon that connects one of his groin muscles to his pubic bone.

