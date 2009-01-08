Private Funeral Held For Travolta's Son In Fla.

A private funeral service has been held in Ocala, Florida for John Travolta's teenage son.

The funeral for Jett Travolta was held Thursday afternoon at the home of Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston. It was attended by close family and friends. The service was expected to adhere to the tenets of the actor's faith, Scientology.

Doctors in the Bahamas performed an autopsy on the 16-year-old Monday but did not release the results. A Bahamas undertaker said the teen's death certificate listed "seizure" as the cause of death. The teen's body was cremated Monday, and the remains were flown to the U.S. the same night.

Jett Travolta had a history of seizures and was found unconscious Friday in a bathroom at his family's vacation home on Grand Bahama Island.