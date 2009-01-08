Michael Jackson Leases Pricey Bel Air Estate

The King of Pop is back - in town, that is.

Michael Jackson has signed a yearlong lease on a mansion in the swanky Bel Air area of the city, a spokesman for the singer said Wednesday.

Jackson has been staying in the estate for about a month, said spokesman Tohme Tohme, who called the property "a little bit more than an average home."

The lease agreement is for $100,000 a month. The home has seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and 12 fireplaces.

Jackson, 50, relocated to the city with his three children to be closer to Hollywood and the entertainment industry, said Tohme, promising that "the second half (of his career) will be better than the first."