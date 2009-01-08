Michael Jackson Leases Pricey Bel Air Estate - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Michael Jackson Leases Pricey Bel Air Estate

Posted: Updated:

The King of Pop is back - in town, that is.

Michael Jackson has signed a yearlong lease on a mansion in the swanky Bel Air area of the city, a spokesman for the singer said Wednesday.

Jackson has been staying in the estate for about a month, said spokesman Tohme Tohme, who called the property "a little bit more than an average home."

The lease agreement is for $100,000 a month. The home has seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and 12 fireplaces.

Jackson, 50, relocated to the city with his three children to be closer to Hollywood and the entertainment industry, said Tohme, promising that "the second half (of his career) will be better than the first."

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:19 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:19:10 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.