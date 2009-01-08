Knowles, Keys, Hudson Grab Music, Film Image Noms - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Knowles, Keys, Hudson Grab Music, Film Image Noms

Beyonce Knowles, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Hudson are all multitasking for the NAACP Image Awards, earning nominations Wednesday in both music and film categories.

Knowles, Keys and Hudson are competing against one another for outstanding female music artist and for best music video. The three also are nominated for supporting film actress, Keys and Hudson for "The Secret Life of Bees" and Knowles for "Cadillac Records."

Hudson had seven nominations overall, six in music categories, while Knowles had six, five of them for music.

"Cadillac Records" and "The Secret Life of Bees" are best-picture contenders, along with "Miracle at St. Anna," "Seven Pounds" and "Tyler Perry's the Family That Preys."

"The Secret Life of Bees" leads the film side with eight nominations, followed by "Cadillac Records" with seven. "Cadillac Records" grabbed three of the five supporting-actor slots, for Cedric the Entertainer, Columbus Short and Mos Def.

Perry films earned two best-actress slots, for Alfre Woodard in "The Family That Preys" and Angela Bassett in "Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns." They are up against Dakota Fanning and Queen Latifah for "The Secret Life of Bees" and Rosario Dawson for "Seven Pounds."

Nominated for lead film actor were Derek Luke, "Miracle at St. Anna"; Don Cheadle, "Traitor"; Jeffrey Wright, "Cadillac Records"; Rob Brown, "The Express"; and Will Smith, "Seven Pounds."

Television comedy series contenders are "30 Rock," "Everybody Hates Chris," "The Game," "Tyler Perry's House of Payne" and "Ugly Betty." For TV drama, the nominees are "Grey's Anatomy," "House," "Lincoln Heights," "The Unit" and "The Wire."

The Image Awards honoring diversity in the arts will be presented at a Feb. 12 ceremony.

