Parole Hearing For Fugitive Mom

The North County mom, who turned out to be a prison escapee for last 32 years, will have a parole hearing.

Fifty-four-year-old Susan Lefevre was caught April of 2008. She escaped a Michigan prison in 1976 while serving time for selling drugs.

In December, a judge ruled to have the parole board consider having her 10 year sentence tossed out.

The board's decision is expected by the end of the month.

