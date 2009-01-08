Parole Hearing For Fugitive Mom - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Parole Hearing For Fugitive Mom

Posted: Updated:

The North County mom, who turned out to be a prison escapee for last 32 years, will have a parole hearing.

Fifty-four-year-old Susan Lefevre was caught April of 2008. She escaped a Michigan prison in 1976 while serving time for selling drugs.

In December, a judge ruled to have the parole board consider having her 10 year sentence tossed out.

The board's decision is expected by the end of the month.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.