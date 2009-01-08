Sharp Memorial Opens New Hospital In Kearny Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sharp Memorial Opens New Hospital In Kearny Mesa

The first hospital built in San Diego in over a decade will open its doors.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning at the Birch Healthcare Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital in Kearny Mesa.

The $200 million tower houses more than 300 news beds, 10 state of the art operating rooms and a new emergency room.

